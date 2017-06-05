KXTV
Warm next few days and shower chances by the end of the week

A chance of showers on Thursday afternoon.A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

Michelle Apon, KXTV 8:19 AM. PDT June 05, 2017

Warm and sunny weather is in the forecast the next few days, but there's a chance of showers possible to close the week. 

The timing of the showers include:

  • Valley: Late Thursday night to Friday morning, with a slight chance of thunderstorms on Friday.
  • Foothills: Late Thursday night to Friday evening, with scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms on Friday.
  • Sierra: A slight chance of thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon/evening. Scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms on Friday.

Possible Rain Totals for this week's storm could be: 

  • Valley: up to 0.10” of rain
  • Foothills: up to 0.25” of rain
  • Sierra: approximately 1/3” of rain
  • Higher amounts possible in thunderstorms

