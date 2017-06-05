Warm next few days and shower chances by the end of the week

Possible amounts for thunderstorms. (Photo: ABC10)

Warm and sunny weather is in the forecast the next few days, but there's a chance of showers possible to close the week.

The timing of the showers include:

Valley: Late Thursday night to Friday morning, with a slight chance of thunderstorms on Friday.

Foothills: Late Thursday night to Friday evening, with scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms on Friday.

Sierra: A slight chance of thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon/evening. Scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms on Friday.

Possible Rain Totals for this week's storm could be:

Valley: up to 0.10” of rain

Foothills: up to 0.25” of rain

Sierra: approximately 1/3” of rain

Higher amounts possible in thunderstorms

