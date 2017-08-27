KXTV
Close

WATCH LIVE: Flash Flooding Emergency in Houston

WFAA Breaking News

KXTV 1:24 PM. PDT August 27, 2017

Coverage of the flash flooding emergency from ABC10 sister station KHOU in Houston.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories