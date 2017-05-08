We're taking the ABC10 Weather Force to a new level

Saturday's retro looking sunset in Plymouth (May 7, 2017) (Photo: Sharon Givens)

The ABC10 Weather Force has been an outlet for weather enthusiasts, casual observers and field photographers to keep our audience informed on what's happening in their community.

Now, we're taking the Weather Force a step further.

Every Tuesday, we'll select a Weather Force photo to be featured as our ABC10 Facebook cover photo for the week. The winning photo will also be featured throughout ABC10 Chief Meteorologist Monica Woods' forecast on Tuesday night.

Keep sending your weather pictures to us, using #WXForce10 on social media or by emailing them to weatherforce@abc10.com.

© 2017 KXTV-TV