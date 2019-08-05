We’re excited to share with you that we’ve launched an all-new and improved mobile app experience designed for our most important audience: You.
The new phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel that complements what you see during broadcasts and online, and we’ve made it easier than ever to find the information you care about most.
New app highlights include:
LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS
Receive real-time notifications for breaking news
Read the latest news as it happens in your area
Explore exclusive investigative stories
Browse photos, news clips, and raw video
HYPERLOCAL WEATHER
Dedicated First Alert Weather section for full access to the forecast of the day, 7-day outlook and live radars. And don’t worry: If you still use and love the ABC10 First Alert Weather App, it is not changing and you can continue using it as you’re used to doing.
Receive hyperlocal alerts for inclement weather in your area minutes before it happens
Set an Umbrella Reminder for those rainy days
The latest forecasts from our meteorologists
LIVE VIDEO
Away from your TV? Watch live on-air newscasts right on your device
PERSONALIZATION
Discover and dive into topics that matter to you
Favorite topics to receive personalized updates
Custom alerts based on your exact location
OTHER FEATURES
Share stories and videos directly with your friends and family
As-seen-on-TV section to quickly access important info you’ve seen during broadcasts
See the latest updates and behind the scenes photos from your favorite anchors and reporters
Get information on school delays and closings as they happen
DEVICE COMPATIBILITY
The ABC10 app is updated regularly, so that we can make it better for you. For the best experience, we encourage you to turn on automatic updates to make sure you get all of the latest features and improvements. The ABC10 app is optimized for the following devices and operating systems:
iPhone XS & XR using operating system 12.0.1 and above
iPhone 6s, 7, 7+, 8, 8+, X, iPad Pro 12.9", iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 4 using operating system 11.4.1 and above
Android Samsung Galaxy S9, Pixel 3 using operating system 9.1.0 “Pie” and above
Android Samsung Galaxy S9, S8+ using operating system 8.1.0 “Oreo” and above
Android Samsung Galaxy S8, S7 Edge and S7 using operating system 7.1.2 “Nougat” and above
Available in the iOS and Android app stores.
Have feedback? Let us know how we can make this the best app experience for you. Send us your ideas and suggestions at appfeedback@tegna.com.
Thanks for trusting ABC10 as your key source for news, weather, sports, and more!