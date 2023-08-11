ABC10 nominated for 2 National News & Documentary Emmys

Both nominated pieces were previously awarded regional Emmys by the San Francisco chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is proud to announce it's been nominated for two national News and Documentary Emmy Awards.

The nominations are in the categories of investigative reporting and breaking news coverage, and both stories are related to the station's ongoing coverage of PG&E and wildfires. They are:

Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News : The Caldor Fire: The Race to Save Tahoe (Gonzalo Magana, Executive Producer; John Bartell, Brandon Rittiman, Reporters; Tyler Horst, Rory Ward, Photojournalists)

“Our dedicated and talented news team continues to be recognized with impressive industry awards and is setting the standard for news excellence in the market,” said Risa Omega, President & General Manager of ABC10. “It is a great honor to lead a team of journalists and professionals who are committed to storytelling and delivering reports that impact the lives of our viewers throughout the Greater Sacramento region.”

Should both stories win their respective fields at the awards ceremony, the station would receive two prestigious Crystal Pillar awards.

ABC10 is among the five TEGNA-owned media stations nominated at the upcoming ceremony. The other TEGNA stations include KENS in San Antonio, KING in Seattle, WWL in New Orleans and WXIA in Atlanta.

Winners in the news categories will be presented live at the Palladium Times Square in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The nominations add to a series of recognition and awards earned by the station, including four 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, the 2022 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award and a Peabody Award nomination.

