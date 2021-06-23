2021 Placer County Fair in Roseville returns | What you need to know

The event is coming back in full force after being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — "Mooving Forward Together" is the theme of this year's Placer County Fair, and honestly, it's a moo-d.

The 2021 Placer County Fair is the 83rd annual event and will open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 24 through Saturday, June 26, and from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 27. The fair will take place @the Grounds in Roseville, which is located at 700 Event Center Drive.

There is a lot to be excited about this year, especially since the fair is coming back after being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Placer County Fair is one of the first in the state to return. It is also one of the largest events to return to the Sacramento region.

In terms of coronavirus precautions, David Attaway, Chief Executive Officer of @the Grounds and Placer Valley Tourism, says masks will not be required outside. Indoors, though, masks will be required for those who are not fully vaccinated.

There is one big difference to this year's event line-up: a cornhole tournament, which will be held in the Roebbelen Center.

"I’m excited for visitors to see the Roebbelen Center, which opened in February 2020, but closed soon after with the COVID lockdown," Attaway told ABC10. "For many fairgoers, it will be their first time for them to see the 160,000-square-foot building."

However, most other activities and events will look familiar to frequent fairgoers.

Pig out on fair food favorites, or take a spin on one of the many carnival rides offered. Games and concerts will be in full swing. The Family Fun Zone and the epic pie-eating contest will return, as well as the famous pig races. The Miss Placer County Scholarship Pageants and Placer County Rib Cook-off are also on the schedule.

"My favorite are the kids with their animals in the livestock exhibit area. It’s very cute and what the fair is all about," Attaway said.

Attaway recommends people heading to the fair take these tips into consideration:

Wear comfortable shoes and clothes.

Bring and use sunscreen if you will be at the fair during the daylight hours.

Bring cash because some vendors are cash-only.

Also, with 100 degree weather slated for Saturday and Sunday, there will be a couple of ways to cool off during the fair.

Attaway recommends taking breaks at Johnson Hall, which will have tables and chairs available in the air-conditioned space. Fairgoers can bring food into the space to enjoy away from the heat. There will also be multiple areas with misters and shade through @the Grounds.

Ticket pricing is as follows:

Pre-Sale Adult 1-Day Admission Ticket Special Price (ends June 23 at 11:59 p.m.): $6.00

Adult 1-Day Admission Ticket (at the door): $8.00

Youth 1-Day Admission Ticket (Ages 6-11): $4.00 Children 5 and under are FREE and do not need a physical ticket.

Senior/Military/First Responder 1-Day Admission Ticket: $5.00

Pre-Sale 1-Day Unlimited Carnival Rides Wristband: $25.00

1-Day Unlimited Carnival Rides Wristband (at the door): $35.00

“We’re very excited for the return of the fair and taking a huge step in getting back to a new normal from what has been such a difficult period for everyone,” Attaway said in a press release. “The fair’s slogan is very appropriate, recognizing the resiliency of the community while also providing a positive look to the future.”

