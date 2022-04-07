Get paid $2,400 to watch 24 hours of true crime documentaries

INDIANAPOLIS — Can't get enough true crime? Here's your chance to get paid for your obsession!
For the third year in a row, documentary streaming service MagellanTV is looking for someone to watch 24 hours of true crime documentaries and share their experience on social media.
MagellanTV will pay one lucky person $100 an hour — a total of $2,400 — to watch the following documentaries within a 48-hour period:
- "Murder Maps: The Bermondsey Horror" — 44 minutes
- "Murder Maps: The Brides in the Bath Killer" — 44 minutes
- "Murder Maps: In the Shadow of Jack" — 44 minutes
- "Lady Killers: Amelia Dyer" — 47 minutes
- "Lady Killers: Elizabeth Bathory" — 46 minutes
- "The White Widow" — 51 minutes
- "10 Steps to Murder: Peter Morgan" — 43 minutes
- "10 Steps to Murder: Isabella Gossling" — 43 minutes
- "The Writer With No Hands" — 54 minutes
- "Murder of Lee Irving" — 47 minutes
- "What Happened to Holly Barlett?" — 52 minutes
- "Nurses Who Kill: Karen Pedley" — 43 minutes
- "Nurses Who Kill: Paul Novak" — 43 minutes
- "Murder on the Internet: Fatal Targeting" — 43 minutes
- "Murder on the Internet: Social Media Menaces" — 43 minutes
- "21st Century Killer: Shawn Grate" — 43 minutes
- "21st Century Killer: Donna Perry" — 43 minutes
- "Body Snatchers of New York" — 32 minutes
- "The Alps Murders" — 45 minutes
- "Nightclub Killer" — 48 minutes
- "The Family Who Vanished" — 47 minutes
- "Finding Leigh" — 52 minutes
- "Parachute Murder Plot" — 46 minutes
- "Deep Water" — 86 minutes
- "Mistress Mercy: Bound by Guilt" — 43 minutes
- "Mistress Mercy: Breaking Free" — 44 minutes
- "Great Bank Heists" — 53 minutes
- "Behind Bars: Tent City Jail, Phoenix, Arizona" — 48 minutes
- "Behind Bars: Miami Dade County Jail Boot Camp" — 48 minutes
- "CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley: Darknet" — 25 minutes
- "CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley: Heists" — 25 minutes
- "CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley: Scams" — 25 minutes
The winner, along with 100 runners-up, will get a free membership to MagellanTV for one year.
Applications are open through Monday, April 18 at 5 p.m. ET. The contest is open to those 18 and older who live in the United States.
The winning person will be notified by email and/or phone within 10 business days of the closing date.
Click here to apply.
