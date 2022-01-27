Folsom restaurant will be featured in a Sacramento native's new HBO Max docu-series

In Take Out with Lisa Lang, Lisa Lang travels throughout the United States to examine the rich and diverse Asian-American culinary traditions.

Through her docu-series, Ling travels throughout the United States, including her hometown of Sacramento, to examine the rich and diverse Asian-American culinary traditions.

Ling hopes her show allows these Asian-American restaurant owners a chance to tell their own stories.

Lisa Ling's own family story began in Hop Sing Palace, a Chinese restaurant in Folsom, her grandparents once owned.

Ahead of the premiere of her docu-series, Ling returned to her Sacramento roots to visit Hop Sing Palace.

Took my family to the restaurant that my grandparents once owned, Hop Sing in Folsom, CA, and I ate #EggFooYoung and... Posted by Lisa Ling on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Ling says that for a lot of Asian-American restaurant owners, like her own grandparents, it has been all about sacrifice and resilience.

"It is time that we learn about a community that has been integral to America’s development but has largely been ignored by American history," Ling said in a statement. "These days there’s some type of Asian restaurant in practically every mall food court and Main Street across the USA, yet little is known about the diverse communities behind them."

"Take Out with Lisa Ling" can be streamed on HBO Max starting Thursday, Jan. 27.

Watch the trailer for "Take Out with Lisa Ling" here:

