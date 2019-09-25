BOISE, Idaho — Jesse Pinkman is back.

The highly-anticipated "Breaking Bad" movie, officially titled "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie," will hit Netflix on October 11.

But fans in the Treasure Valley will get a chance to watch the film on the big screen before it's available for streaming.

The film's star, Boise native Aaron Paul, posted on Twitter Wednesday that he'll host a special screening at the Egyptian Theatre in Boise.

"Doing a special screening of El Camino before it opens at the Egyptian theater. Would love all of my fellow neighbors in Idaho to have the chance to watch this next chapter with me," Paul said, before adding his character's signature catch phrase.

The date and time of the screening have not yet been announced.

The film is written and and directed by the original show's creator, Vince Gillgan, and it follows fugitive Jesse Pinkman as he runs from his captors, the law and his past.

