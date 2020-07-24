Aftershock postpones 2020 festival to 2021; announces new dates, lineup and ticket information

The annual rock festival in Sacramento said in a press release Metallica and My Chemical Romance will return to headline in 2021.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fans of Sacramento's Aftershock Festival have been waiting for months for an update on this year's event.

And on Friday, July 24, the wait was over. Aftershock announced it is rescheduling this year's event to Oct. 7 - 10, 2021. Metallica and My Chemical Romance are still listed as headliners for the 2021 edition, with Metallica scheduled to perform two sets on two different nights of the festival.

The biggest update to come out of the press release, though, is the addition of a fourth night.

"We, the artists, and Sacramento County all thought we had a shot at being the first post-COVID festival to happen," Danny Wimmer Presents said in the press release. "That really would have been incredible. We waited as long as we could but, unfortunately, the recent spike of cases now requires that we reschedule this year’s sold-out Aftershock to 2021.

The press release goes on to say that more information about tickets for 2020's event will be made available Monday, July 27. If someone who has purchased a ticket for 2020 plans to defer that ticket to 2021, the fourth night will automatically be included.

