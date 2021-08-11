Aftershock requiring COVID vaccination, test amid growing concerns over Delta variant

CALIFORNIA, USA — The Aftershock Festival announced new entry protocols for its concerts at Discovery Park. The protocol will go into effect for the festival on Oct. 7, 8, 9 and 10.
This move comes at a time when the Delta variant is spreading widely in places like California and when indoor masking is required in Sacramento County.
In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, Aftershock said that safety is their number one concern as they moved to implement safety requirements. They will also be requiring a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.
Aftershock concert-goers will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.
Hand sanitizer stations and additional cleaning crews will be on-site. In an effort to increase safety, Aftershock will offer cashless options at food and merchandise lines, according to the Facebook post.
