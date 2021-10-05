Aftershock returns to Sacramento | Need to Know

Aftershock returns with some changes, including a requirement for attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Aftershock Festival is returning Oct. 7 to Oct. 10 at Discovery Park after being postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Additional health and safety protocols will be implemented for attendees, which includes a requirement for a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attending or proof of vaccination, according to their website.

Masks are required while indoors, regardless of vaccination status, and are strongly encouraged on the festival grounds. General festival parking will not be available within Discovery Park during Aftershock and the park and ride shuttle passes are being strongly encouraged.

Fans can purchase the park and ride shuttle passes from the Aftershock Festival website, prices range from $10 to $45 depending on the number of days attending. Shuttles depart from the sleep train arena and will run continuously throughout the day.

Aftershock Festival tickets are still available for purchase but are limited to the weekend single-day passes. They are available for purchase online for either Friday, Saturday or Sunday at $129.50.

The musical lineup for the festival is as follows:

Metallica

The Original Misfits

Cypress Hill

Social Distortion

The Offspring

Machine Gun Kelly

Rancid

Volbeat

Rise Against

Seether

