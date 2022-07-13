Alanis Morissette responds to viral tweet about a Winters landscaping company that shares her name

Jhony Alanis, the owner of Alanis Landscaping, appreciated the recognition from Morissette and hopes it's an opportunity to attract new customers

WINTERS, Calif. — A Winters-based landscaping company is in the limelight this week after singer Alanis Morissette responded to a tweet of a photo showing its name.

On Sunday, a Twitter user shared an image of an Alanis Landscaping trailer with a humorous spin, referencing Alanis Morisette's 1995 hit "You Oughta Know."

The tweet quickly went viral, with just over 26,000 retweets and nearly 260,000 likes as of Wednesday afternoon. Morissette even joined in on the trend, adding her own spin on the joke.

and I’m here, to remind you of the grass you left when you went away… 😂 https://t.co/3ISMFESryx — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) July 10, 2022

Jhony Alanis, the owner of the Winters-based landscaping company, says he was not familiar with Alanis Morissette or her music.

"I don't know anything about her," Alanis told ABC10, "I had never even heard of her music before this."

Alanis says a client called him to tell him about Morissette responding to the tweet featuring his company's trailer.

"One client did call me, telling me that I was famous, and then sent me the tweet," Alanis said. "When I saw it, I was in shock."

Alanis appreciated the recognition from Morissette and hopes this is an opportunity to attract new customers.

"Hopefully this is important and we get a lot more people calling us," Alanis said. "We want our company to continue to grow."

Hey! Stay in your lane! https://t.co/9wPAuWYUNy — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) July 11, 2022

