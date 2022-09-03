Art with an expiration date: Sacramento gallery, PacSat building to be demolished by mid-April

The art pop up will only be around for a limited time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the building that once transmitted some of the most historic video to points all over the Earth, PacSat, Sacramento's original satellite transmission hub, there exists an amazing art gallery created by 30 of the areas most prominent modern artists. But, if you'd like to see it, don't wait. It and the building are being demolished by mid-April.

"It aims to reclaim the use of land and space for artistic activation. These 30 artists were given days to transform this city-block size building and push the boundaries material and concepts - it does," said Faith J. McKinnie, lead curator of the installation.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg was the first to tour and preview the gallery and was moved by the artwork.

"I love the fact that Sacramento loves sports, but great cities prize a creative economy in art as much as we do sports... and that’s what we’re doing here. A creative economy is beginning to flower."

Steinberg said he studied a message on the wall when he arrived to the gallery.

"It stuck with me. In essence it said that artists are, stereotypically, a struggling lot... but I want to see that change over time," Steinberg said.

McKinnie said the creativity and imagination of this building radiates off the walls whenever someone enters it.

"Much love and blood sweat and tears are going to this building, and it’s our love letter to Sacramento and we hope people will see it while they can," she said.

