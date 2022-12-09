'I fell in love with ballet' | As Children's Nutcracker debuts, former dancers reflect on experiences

The Children's Ballet of San Antonio features talented young people aged 3-19 and include internationally acclaimed dancers alongside gifted special needs artists.

SAN ANTONIO — As the final touches are being put on the tutus and ballet shoe ribbons for the Children's Nutcracker this weekend, some of its former principal dancers are reflecting on how their experiences changed their lives.

The Children's Ballet of San Antonio features talented young people aged 3-19 and include internationally acclaimed classical dancers alongside gifted special needs artists.

This year, CBSA's production of the Nutcracker, the enchanting tale a young girl whose beloved doll comes to life and takes her on a sweet journey, promises to be Broadway level. The performances take place Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Lila Cockrell Theatre.

The lead roles of Sugar Plum Fairy and Snow Queen are performed by elite-level and award-winning dancers who train under CBSA director Vanessa Bessler. Many of the artists in these roles earn dozens of scholarships to continue their training and go on to dance in professional companies.

Take a look at the biographies of some of these former principal dancers and where their experiences training at CBSA has taken them in life.

Lucy Hassmann, Age 19

“CBSA taught me discipline, work ethic, and mental toughness, all things you need in the real world.”

A former CBSA Sugar Plum Fairy, 19-year-old Lucy Hassmann recently returned from a traineeship program at the world-renowned Bolshoi Ballet Academy, the leading ballet company of Moscow. She barely had time to take off her toe shoes before packing them up again in October to head to the U.K. for a Trainee position at the English National Ballet. But what else would you expect from a young lady who, in 2018, became the youngest Texan ever selected to compete in the International Ballet Competition? Known as the “Olympics of Ballet,” the competition is held every four years in Jackson, Mississippi, and is one of the greatest honors a young dancer can receive. It’s been a whirlwind ride for Hassmann, who has been training with Bessler since the age of seven. During that time, she racked up an impressive 35 scholarships in six countries, all before the age of 18, as well as dozens of awards and accolades. It’s enough success to turn any dancer into a diva, but not Hassmann who credits CBSA and her beloved instructor for keeping her on her toes both literally and figuratively, and giving her not only physical and mental strength but also strength of character. It's that winning combination, combined with sheer talent, that keeps Hassmann dancing circles around the competition.

Arabela Alvarado, Age 14

“Being in the pre-professional program at CBSA and attending summer intensives with guest artists prepared me to be a well-rounded dancer.”

Arabela Alvarado has been dancing since before she could walk--well, almost. This accomplished teen has been training with Bessler since the tender age of three, twirling her way to the top of numerous competitions including the Youth America Grand Prix where she has taken first place in Classical ballet for the past three consecutive years. With skills far beyond her age, Alvarado has garnered the attention of some of the most prestigious schools in the world, earning coveted invitations to study at Opera National de Paris Ballet School, and a full scholarship to the highly selective Princess Grace of Monaco Ballet Academy, among others.

Today, after completing a summer intensive at the San Francisco Ballet School on a full scholarship, Alvarado is back at the California school this fall, balancing her dance classes and performances with a rigorous and competitive online school curriculum. While it may sound like a lot for someone so young, Alvarado has the drive and determination of women twice her age. She has already proven herself to be a successful online school student as a founding participant of the Dance Center of San Antonio Academic Program and is a member of the National Honor Society of Dance Arts. Alvarado credits her years as a principal dancer for CBSA, where she danced the lead role of “Clara” in The Nutcracker, for giving her a strong classical foundation, and preparing her for a future that is already shining bright.

Lexi Dalrymple, Age 20

“The cultivating environment of CBSA and Mrs. Bessler has given me the confidence as a young woman to go out into the world and work hard to accomplish any goal I set my mind to.”

Considered a late bloomer in the dance world, Lexi Dalrymple didn’t start training with CBSA and Bessler until the ripe old age of 12. That didn’t stop this driven young woman from going on to the Top 12 at Youth America Grand Prix during her senior year, earning an invitation to the YAGP Finals in New York City. Over the years, she has danced both the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy, and the Snow Queen, but for Dalrymple, a professional dance career was never her goal. Instead, she set her sights on Yale and is currently double majoring in Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology, along with Russian and Eastern Eurasian studies. Even with such a strenuous academic load, Dalrymple didn't abandon her passion for dance. She serves as the co-artistic director and class coordinator of the Yale Undergraduate Ballet Company. And, following graduation, Dalrymple hopes to combine her love of dance and her love of medicine by attending medical school and studying sports medicine with a focus on dancers and athletes. It will be hard work, but thanks to CBSA and the life skills she learned from Bessler including confidence, and the ability to seek out and accept feedback with grace, she is more than ready to reach her dreams.

Mackenzie Kirsch, Age 19

“Mrs. Bessler saw potential in me, which was something no one outside of my family ever saw due to my dyslexia. It is because of her that I fell in love with ballet, and realized that if I worked hard enough, I could accomplish whatever I wanted, regardless of how challenging it may be.”

Mackenzie Kirsch was 12 years old when she landed the role of Clara in the CBSA production of The Nutcracker. And while that’s a dream come true for any young dancer, for Kirsch who struggled with dyslexia it was especially meaningful. To her, it was proof that everything she had learned under Bessler's direction was true: Hard work DOES pay off. That was the beginning of an illustrious dance career that included awards, scholarships, and summer intensives all over the world from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow to the Royal Ballet School in London. Kirsch achieved success at some of the world’s most prestigious levels of competition and attended the Dutch National Ballet School on full scholarship. When she turned 17, Bessler offered her the chance to teach and work at CBSA and DCSA where Kirsch learned what it takes to run a business and more importantly, how to inspire young dancers in the same way that she was inspired by Bessler. Today, Kirsch is attending the New Mexico Military Institute as part of the ROTC Early Commissioning program and earning an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice. The girl who once hated school due to her dyslexia now hopes to become a Judge Advocate General, and she credits Bessler for teaching her what it takes to not only meet but exceed her goals and dreams.

Narwalli Rubio, Age 18

“CBSA and the discipline of dance helped me prepare for college by teaching me to always work hard and have perseverance.”

CBSA offers its students more than a place to learn new skills. It offers them a safe space to express themselves through movement. In the studio, they can learn to overcome life's obstacles and become well-rounded, confident adults. Nawalli Rubio is a CBSA scholarship recipient who overcame many life challenges through dance, earning both “Top 12” Classical, and Contemporary during the 2021 Youth America Grand Prix competition in Austin. A former Snow Queen and Sugar Plum Fairy in CBSA's production of The Nutcracker, Rubio has received scholarships to train at the Sarasota Ballet in 2020, and both the Tulsa Ballet and Kansas City Ballet School in 2022. Currently, she is working with Bessler at CBSA while on scholarship at St. Mary's University where she is majoring in Computer Science. Rubio's life has not always been easy, but thanks to Bessler and CBSA, she says she has learned how to be prepared for stressful or unexpected situations. She treats any obstacles in her everyday life with the same attitude she brings to a performance, learning from every experience and carrying on.