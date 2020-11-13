Now's your chance to stay in the beloved 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' mansion

One night at the Malibu mansion will run you almost $6,000, but maybe you'll find love?

MALIBU, Calif. — If you've ever watched a season of "The Bachelor" or "The Bachelorette," you've probably noticed in insane mansion that the contestants get to stay in. Well, now it's your turn to rent the place from Airbnb.

The catch? If you want to make it your getaway, it'll cost you $6,000 a night!

Complete with seven bedrooms, eight and a half baths, a massive pool, and two hot tubs, there's plenty of space and things to do in this house, dubbed Villa de la Vina or as you probably know it, "The Mansion."

"The Mansion" is located in the Santa Monica Mountains of Malibu. According to the Airbnb listing, the property is 10,000 square feet of indoor space, with 20,000 square feet of outdoor space.

The Mediterranean-style home is 200 years old. It features incredible views through the pools picturesque archways.

You and 12 other friends can stay at the mansion. However, the property owner has a very strict no party, filming, professional photography, or gatherings rule. If you break the rule, the Airbnb listing says your party will be shut down and the police will be called.

In addition to the famous mansion, you'll also get amenities like free parking, Wi-Fi, laptop-friendly workspaces and an indoor fireplace.

Want to stay there long term? You can rent the place for up to 28 days at once!

So make like Ben Higgins, Jojo Fletcher and Rachel Lindsay and live our your dreams in "The Mansion."

