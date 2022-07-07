Backstreet Boys announce release date of 1st Christmas album

"A Very Backstreet Christmas" will be released Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas is coming early this year with the announcement of the Backstreet Boys' highly anticipated Christmas album.

"A Very Backstreet Christmas" will be released Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

The album from the popular boy band, comprised of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson, will feature holiday classics such as "White Christmas, "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," and "O Holy Night," as well as three original holiday songs: "Christmas In New York," "Together," and "Happy Days."

"We've been wanting to do a Christmas album for nearly 30 years now and we're beyond excited that it’s finally happening,” Dorough said in a news release. "We had such a fun experience putting our BSB twist on some of our favorite Christmas classics and can't wait to be part of our fans' holiday season."

Here is the full tracklist:

"White Christmas"

"The Christmas Song"

"Winter Wonderland"

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

"Last Christmas"

"O Holy Night"

"This Christmas"

Same Ole Lang Syne"

"Silent Night"

"I’ll Be Home for Christmas"

"Christmas in New York"

"Together"

"Happy Days"

"Feliz Navidad" (Target only)

"It’s Christmas Time Again" (Target only)

Click here to preorder "A Very Backstreet Christmas."

The Backstreet Boys formed in 1993 and are the best-selling boy band of all time, with nine studio albums and six songs reaching the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including "I Want It That Way," "Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)," and "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)."