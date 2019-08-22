SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Wide Open Walls festival may be over, but the artists' murals will last forever.

More than 55 artists took part in the festival, painting 40 murals across Sacramento.

Take a look at the before and after pictures of some of the muralists' work.

Mario Martinez, aka MARS-1, combines optical color blending with perspective line work resulting in three-dimensional forms.

1716 J Street

Stephanie Taylor's mural, "Dance: A Tribute," is dedicated to Carinne Binda and Ron Cunningham, directors emeritus of the Sacramento Ballet.

1515 8th St.

Robert Bowen is the artist behind "Sting." His work focuses on his fascination with animal/machinery hybrids.

3223 Folsom Blvd.

“Rosie the Revelator” was created by Lauren YS. Lauren's work is influenced by dreams, mythology, death, comics, love, sex, psychedelia, animation and her Asian-American heritage

1804 14th St.

Alexis Diaz's work is known for his use of tiny black brushstrokes on white to render his creatures, making them look like highly-detailed pen-and-ink drawings, according to his Wide Open Walls bio.

1918 16th St.

Raphael Delgado is a visual artist who spent many of his adolescent years in Sacramento. Delgado is a studio owner who's a leader in Sacramento's art scene and Latino community, according to the Wide Open Walls website.

2820 R St.

The two constants in Bruce Gossett's life are cars and art. He specializes in fine art acrylics, automotive paints, airbrushing, pinstriping, and screen-printing.

2200 Front St.





Artists Agana, Beth Emmerich, Nico and Ursula X Young painted the "Goddesses of Green." They are all a part of Few and Far, an assemblage of women who beautify the streets.

930 20th St.

Axel Void is a multimedia artist driven by a passionate interest in the art of storytelling, according to his Wide Open Walls bio.

901 H St.

