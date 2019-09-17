SACRAMENTO, Calif. — USA Today has released their list of the best regional fast food restaurants and believe it out not, In-N-Out didn't even make the top 3!

The fast-food chain beloved among Californians was actually ranked fifth out of 10, following Habit Burger, Pal's Sudden Service, Whataburger and Sheetz.

The top 10 winners in the category Best Regional Fast Food include:

Habit Burger Pal's Sudden Service Whataburger Sheetz In-N-Out Burger Quaker Steak & Lube Cook Out Krystal Culver's Biscuitville

While the list is of regional fast-food chains, many of which are not in the Northern California area. However, you can try Habit Burger, as it has many locations across Northern California. Click here to find a location near you.

