Billie Eilish to bring 'Happier Than Ever, The World Tour' to Sacramento

Eilish stops at the Golden 1 Center in March 2022.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Billie Eilish is hitting the road in support of her second album, with a stop in Sacramento planned.

The Grammy-awarding winning artist will stop at the Golden 1 Center on March 22, 2022, as part of her "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour." Eilish will kick off in New Orleans on Feb. 3, 2022.

Her second album "Happier Than Ever" comes out July 30, 2021. Eilish was originally scheduled to perform at the Golden 1 Center on April 8, 2020, but that concert was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans can register for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan presale, which happens from 12 - 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. Remaining tickets go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday, May 28.

𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗: @billieeilish brings Happier Than Ever, The World Tour to Golden 1 Center March 20, 2022 ✨



Register NOW for Verified Fan Presale: https://t.co/IU2CY2q21w pic.twitter.com/5mtr67rlyx — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) May 21, 2021

