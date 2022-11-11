As Marvel fans rush to see 'Wakanda Forever," Chadwick Boseman remains top of mind

The highly anticipated sequel is expected to be a box-office hit, after the original Black Panther film broke records.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a busy night in movie theaters around the country as crowds gathered for the release of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'

At the Regal Sandhill theater in Columbia, there was excitement from Marvel fans like Krisnee Nimmons who saw the movie with her family.

"So, we haven't been to the movies in a long time... mostly the pandemic... and this came out and we love all of DC, all of Marvel," Nimmons said.

One question on fans' minds is, 'Who's going to be the Black Panther?' after the late Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the first film, died in 2020 after battling colon cancer.

Boseman was a native of Anderson, South Carolina where Joey Withinarts and Troleum Dawson attended and helped facilitate an early showing of the film in his honor.

"The movie was outstanding," Withinarts said. "I think they did a great job. Definitely, Marvel as a whole."

Dawson, who grew up in Anderson, said he knew Boseman from high school.

His death inspired both men, who are artists, to create works in his honor, including an art exhibit in downtown Anderson.

"He was a hero, like, in the suit as the Black Panther. He was a hero away from the suit," Dawson said. "He was a big impact on my life of, the way that he carried himself and I just see myself like him, just giving back my time."

"We don't really have too many role models and heroes and Chadwick was one of those that really gave us hope," Withinarts added.

As the new film gives a glimpse into the role without Boseman, Dawson said his legacy will live on.

"See an African American be a hero and somebody big and they feel like I can be this too as well," Dawson said.

Nimmons said the film was a highlight of her night.