NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band and Stevie Nicks have been tapped as headliners for this year's Bottlerock music festival in Napa Valley.

The eighth annual BottleRock music festival takes place the weekend before Memorial Day in Napa Valley, May 22-24.

The festival announced its lineup on Monday, Jan. 6, with other artists including Miley Cyrus, Khalid and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Zedd, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, Blondie, Of Monsters and Men, Tegan and Sara, and Jimmy Eat World.

Three-day festival passes go on-sale at 10 a.m. PST Tuesday, Jan. 7. Passes start at $359, with VIP passes starting at $849.

In a press release announcing the lineup, Dave Graham, CEO of BottleRock Napa Valley, said its lineup again features a "wide variety of genres, combining legendary performers, up and coming bands, and some of the most talked about artists in the world."

"Our goal each year is to book the best acts available that fit our audience profile, and we’re very happy that it resulted in such a deep lineup,” Graham said.

