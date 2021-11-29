BottleRock 2022: When you can get tickets

The BottleRock 2021 stage was filled with well-known names like Guns N' Roses, Miley Cyrus, G-Eazy, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

NAPA, California — Organizers for BottleRock 2022 have released ticket information for the highly anticipated festival.

The BottleRock 2021 stage was filled with well-known names like Guns N' Roses, Miley Cyrus, G-Eazy, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

According to BottleRock 2022's official site, information about the lineup will be released soon. In the meantime, you can be the first to know by signing up for the newsletter here.

BottleRock 2022 is planned for May 27 to May 29.

When to buy tickets?

The Napa resident presale begins Monday, Dec. 6th at 10 a.m. To participate in this presale event, the shipping zip code on your ticket order must be from one of the following zip codes: 94503, 94508, 94515, 94558, 94559, 94562, 94567, 94573, 94574, 94576, 94581, 94589, or 94599.

The holiday presale event starts Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. The uniqueness of this event is that it is an opportunity for fans to purchase tickets for the lowest price possible.

The AMEX® PRESALE event will give American Express® Card Members the opportunity to purchase 3-day tickets starting Monday, Dec. 6 at 10:00 a.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10:00 p.m.

Where does BottleRock 2022 take place?

Bottle 2022 is being held at the Napa Valley Expo.

