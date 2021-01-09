What you need to know about the BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley

Masks will be required indoors, and guests must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

NAPA, California — Napa’s BottleRock Festival is back after being postponed several times due to COVID-19.

If you’re going to the festival this weekend, here is everything you need to know, including mask and vaccine requirements, cashless payment and what you can and can’t bring.

Getting to BottleRock

If you’re going to drive, consider carpooling to help cut down on traffic. There is paid general admission parking for all guests as well as all-day street parking in downtown Napa.

If you are taking a rideshare, the designated rideshare pick-up and drop-off location is at Third Street and Coombs Street.

You can also ride the BottleRock bus, which has service from San Francisco, Sacramento, Oakland, San Jose, Fairfield, Sonoma, Mill Valley, Palo Alto and Santa Rosa. Buy bus tickets here.

Tickets and wristbands

Tickets are sold out, but you can still try to snag one through BottleRock’s ticket exchange page.

If you already bought your ticket, your wristband will be shipped to you. However, don’t try it on before the festival – organizers warn the clasp is one-way, and you can’t adjust it once it’s on.

Cashless payment

This year, BottleRock is launching cashless pay, which is a new way to pay for food, drinks and merchandise. When you register your wristband, activate cashless and link your credit or debit card to the account. When you’re at the festival, pay with a tap.

Register your wristband and activate cashless here.

COVID-19 safety protocols

To be admitted guests must either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of each day you are attending. If you’re going to the festival all three days, get tested on Sept. 2 or 3 for your test result to be honored throughout the weekend.

Guests can show a photo of their vaccine card or negative test result.

Masks are required in indoor spaces. They are recommended outdoors but aren’t required.

The festival also plans to have more than 350 hand sanitizing stations.

What you can and can’t bring

You can only bring approved bags, which include empty hydration packs with up to two pockets, small clutch purses up to 4.5 inches by 5.5 inches, fanny packs with one pouch and clear bags made of plastic, vinyl or PVC. Clear bags can’t be larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches.

Other items that are OK to bring:

Empty reusable water bottle

Non-aerosol sunscreen

Beach blankets and towels

Paper parasols

Non-professional cameras

Baby strollers or small wagons if you bring kids

Medications in original packaging and unopened tampons

Banned items include: