R&B icons Boyz II Men and Ginuwine set to perform at Stockton Arena

STOCKTON, Calif. — Boyz II Men, an iconic R&B group that redefined popular R&B, will be taking their timeless hits to the Stockton Arena on Sept. 25 in a performance that will also feature Ginuwine.

Boyz II Men are four-time Grammy award winners and hold the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astonishing 64 million albums sold. In 2019, they were nominated for a CMT award.

Boyz II Men’s array of hits include: “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly” and many others.

Ginuwine began his career as a mentor of Swing Mob in the early 90s before branching off on a solo career in the mid-90s. He has released a number of multi-platinum albums and singles which launched him into one of R&B’s top artist spots during the late 90s and early 2000s.

Boyz II Men and Ginuwine take the stage on September 25. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, July 15 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

To attend shows at Stockton Arena you must self-attest when entering that you are fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entrance, according to Stockton Live. This event and any scheduled event dates are subject to existing State of California, County and City Health Mandates regarding venue capacity and safety protocols for implementation of safety in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Stockton Arena reserves the right to cancel or postpone any event in conformance with any health mandate in effect on the date of an event or for operational needs to safely comply with public health orders, according to Stockton Live.