Where to watch new movie 'Breaking News in Yuba County' this weekend

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Yuba County is getting some love in the upcoming movie, "Breaking News in Yuba County," starring Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, Regina Hall, and more.

Though the movie was filmed in Mississippi, it's hard to miss screenplay writer Amanda Idoko's inspiration. Yuba County officially reached out to Idoko to find out why she chose the small California county as the setting, according to a Facebook post.

"I have a friend from Yuba and I’ve always loved the sound of the name," Idoko said.

The movie is set to premiere on digital and in select theaters on Friday, Feb. 12, with some showtimes scheduled for Thursday. Breaking News in Yuba County follows Sue Buttons (Allison Janney), an underappreciated suburban wife, who gets a taste of being a local celebrity as she embarks on a search to find her missing husband.

Here is where to watch online:

The movie will be available to rent or buy on Amazon, Vudu, and other streaming platforms and pay-TV operators.

Here are some local showtimes:

Thursday - 8:30 p.m.

Friday - 6:20 p.m.

Saturday - 8:45 p.m.

Sunday - 11:05 p.m.

Thursday - 8:30 p.m.

Friday - 11:15 p.m.

Saturday - 11:15 p.m.

Sunday - 11:15 p.m.

According to an official synopsis of the movie, Sue quickly finds herself in over her head after her husband's disappearance, dodging cops, criminals, and local reporters all aiming to uncover the truth. After being overlooked for so long, Sue goes to exaggerated lengths to prolong her “15 minutes of fame” and keep the truth from coming out.

