Harry and Meghan say they aren't playing the UK tabloid game anymore

The couple has long complained about press intrusion.

LONDON, UK — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they will no longer cooperate with several British tabloid newspapers because of what they call “distorted, false or invasive” stories.

Meghan and Prince Harry have written to the editors of The Sun, the Daily Mail, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror saying they won’t “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion.”

They say stories based on “salacious gossip” have upended the lives of acquaintances and strangers alike.

The couple has long complained about press intrusion. In January they announced they planned to quit as senior royals, seek financial independence and move to North America. The split became official at the end of March.

