Florida man's 'beer haven' condo decked out in Budweiser cans sells in bidding war

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — This is the house Budweiser built -- literally.
A South Florida condo owner spent years lining the walls of his place with empty Budweiser, creating his own "beer haven." And now it gets to be passed off to a new owner.
While the listing doesn't share how many cans fill the walls of the 815 square-foot Lake Worth condo, let's just say...it's a lot. In a photo of the dining room alone, you can see nearly 530 cans spanning a portion of one wall. The only place free of Budweiser cans is the condo's bathrooms, according to a release.
It's an effort worth raising a glass to, plus all that work seemingly paid off in more way than one for both the seller and the new owner.
The “House of Budweiser” went into escrow following a bidding war landing the original creator more than their $100,000 asking price. And the new owner has landed themselves free beer from the company itself.
The only condition? Don't change a thing.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom space covered floor-to-ceiling in Budweiser cans must stay intact and unchanged in the future for the reward to stand.
"As the new owner prepares to take residence in this beer lover’s paradise, Budweiser has decided to up the ante by saying, 'You buy it, we’ll supply it. As long as you don’t renovate,'" a press release states.
You can get a look at the condo for yourself here.
Florida man sells Budweiser house
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida Sheriff: Hurricane Sally knocks out section of Pensacola's new Three-Mile Bridge
- Florida approved to pay out fourth week of federal unemployment benefits
- Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old Tampa girl
- 'I didn't want to hurt anybody' | Video shows man with Trump flag drive through crowd of protesters
- Florida's senators push for bill that would keep US on Daylight Saving Time
- Sheriff: Deputies save man from jumping off Skyway Bridge after trying to run over deputy
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter