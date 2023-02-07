Wineries, small businesses prepare for Valentine's Day weekend

There’s a wine tasting at the Midtown Farmers Market in Sacramento Saturday that will feature many businesses including Ortega’s.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The National Retail Federation says consumers are expected to spend more on Valentine's Day this year — a collective $2 billion more.

With the holiday falling on a Tuesday, many couples are celebrating this weekend. Small, local businesses are working hard to grab lovebirds' attention.

Feli Ortega, a Filipina-American winemaker from Felicità Wine Company, says she grew up around vineyards in Lodi and thinks that has a lot to do with why she got into winemaking.

The Sacramento State graduate from Stockton owns Felicità Wine Company which sources from Lodi vineyards.

For several years now she's worked in the wine industry, winning numerous awards over the years — including Best of Class for a Classic Label in the 2019 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition.

“It doesn't scare me to know that there are so many other choices out there,” said Ortega. “I think it's the genuineness of the product and the story behind it. That's what I have to sell and I think I've been successful at that.”

The National Retail Federation says consumers are expected to spend more this holiday, an average of $193 this Valentine's Day, up from $175 last year.

Combined, Americans are expected to spend a staggering $26 billion on the day, exceeding last years total by over $2 billion.

As people are emerging from the pandemic, small business owners like Ortega are keeping track of their bottom line.

“It wasn't until the beginning of 2022, when I just told myself that I really need to push them… I want to push the needle on the sales this year,” said Ortega.

The federation says some valentine gifts are costing more like: flowers, candy and chocolate is up almost 12% from last year.

While the world isn’t back up to pre-pandemic spending levels this Valentine's Day, the average planned spending on gifts for loved ones has stayed pretty much the same, proving sometimes showing your love could be worth the splurge.

If you can’t make it, the Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce put together a Valentine’s Day gift guide which can be found HERE.