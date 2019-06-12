SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife have lit the Capitol Christmas Tree with the help of a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome.

Nayeli Lemus joined Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and their son Dutch, to light the giant white fir. The California Department of Developmental Services and the San Andreas Regional Center chose Lemus, who lives in Gilroy, to represent the more than 340,000 Californians who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The California Department of Developmental Services and the San Andreas Regional Center selected Lemus, who has received services from the state since her diagnosis, because she is an, "energetic independent 4th grader who loves school, singing, dancing, going to the beach and reading books."

The white fir stands 66 ft. and 3 inches tall from the LaTour Demonstration State Forest located near Redding in Shasta County and is lit with about 10,000 LED lights and decorated with more than 500 ornaments made from children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The tree, lit by approximately 10,000 LED lights, is decorated with an additional 300 traditional ornaments.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, holding his son, Dutch is joined by his wife first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom right, and family after the lighting of the Capitol Christmas Tree, Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. The more than 65-foot-tall white fir tree is decorated with hundreds of hand-crafted ornaments donated from the California Department of Developmental Services and 10,000 ultra-low-wattage LED lights. .(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

AP

The ceremony also featured performances from the Paradise Strong Chorus from Paradise Ridge Elementary School, Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, and KEEN Khmer Ballet of Stockton among other groups.

