Cardi B throws microphone from stage at crowd, concertgoer files police report

LAS VEGAS — Viral videos have circulated everywhere online of an incident that happened with Cardi B on Saturday.

The New York rapper was performing at her show on the Las Vegas Strip when videos show someone in the crowd by the stage threw a drink at her.

According to ABC affiliate station KTNV Las Vegas, Cardi B is then seen throwing her microphone back at the person. Security quickly got involved and she continued her set.

KTNV reported that Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said a woman reported a "battery" on Sunday. Police said the woman told officers she was hit by an item from the stage of a show she attended on the Strip.

KTNV also reported that no arrests or citations have been issued, even though the incident was documented as part of a police report.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as we receive it.

