Chris Tucker heading to Hard Rock Live Sacramento April 1

The comedian and actor will take over the 2,500-seat venue showcasing his comedy skills.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Chris Tucker is set to hit the stage at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento in April.

The comedian and actor will take over the 2,500-seat venue in a showcase of his comedy skills.

The show takes place Saturday, April 1. at 8 p.m.

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices for Chris Tucker vary based on where you choose to sit in the venue. The lowest price for tickets is $41.50 with front-row seats starting at $350.

Where to buy tickets?

Tickets are on sale now and event coordinators say they are going fast. They can be bought HERE.

Where is Hard Rock Live?

The new venue is located at 3317 Forty Mile Road in Wheatland.