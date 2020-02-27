SEATTLE — Studies show that Daylight Saving time can also take a toll on our health, leading to more heart attacks and accidents due to inattention.

"Generally the population in the United States are not getting enough sleep anyway so now we’re just ditching a whole other hour, so we were tired to begin with and now we’re even more tired," explained Sleep Consultant Rebecca Michi.

She said we can mitigate some of those negative effects by preparing days ahead of time.

"If you start on the Monday before the time change, you'll be able to keep the impact minimal," said Michi.

Michi also recommended several tips to fall asleep faster in general, such as: Getting rid of the TV in the bedroom, creating a going to sleep routine that helps your body transition into its sleep mode, and using a minimal dose of a melatonin supplement.

Melatonin is a hormone we naturally produce that induces sleep, but some people may produce more melatonin than others so a supplement can help with sleep.

