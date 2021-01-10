Celebrating fall as Dell'Osso Family Farm reopens for the season

“We knew it would be popular, perhaps not this popular," Nancy Dell’Osso said.

LATHROP, Calif. — In the 1920s, three brothers immigrated to California from Italy and started farming asparagus, eventually buying land in Lathrop.

Rudy Dell'Osso, the son of one the original brothers, took over the farm in the 1950's and diversified into growing tomatoes, beans and alfalfa. In 1997, his daughter Nancy essentially said, “if we build it they will come,” referring to a corn maze she had seen during a visit to the Midwest.

And so the pumpkin patch, corn maze, family destination was born. Dell'Osso Family Farm, located in Lathrop, is now one of the most popular pumpkin farms and haunted destinations in Northern California.

“We knew it would be popular, perhaps not this popular," Nancy Dell’Osso said. "More than two million people, spanning decades have enjoyed our farm, and sales each year top 100 tons of pumpkin."

The farm kicks off its 24th season on Saturday, Oct. 2. COVID precautions, cleaning and distancing are in place for families to celebrate fall festivities safely.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9