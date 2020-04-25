Disney releases recipe for Mickey Mouse Beignets, because dessert is important

Here’s another sweet treat recipe from the most magical place on Earth.

ORLANDO, Fla. — In the latest recipe release from Disney Parks, fans will be transported to the French Quarter.

We’ve told you about the churros, the Dole Whip, etc.

That’s right, beignets. The recipe is featured at New Orleans Square and in Disney’s Port Orleans Resort-French Quarter.

The beignets are supposed to be shaped like the iconic mouse himself, but if you don’t have a cookie-cutter, that’s okay too.

We here at 10News encourage you to pack on the powdered sugar, but be careful with the hot oil!

You can access the full recipe here.