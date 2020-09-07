Disney World resumes theme park ticket and hotel sales for 2020

Disney World reopens Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11 with EPCOT and Hollywood Studios reopening July 15.

Days before reopening its theme parks, Disney World announced it resumed selling new tickets and hotel reservations for 2020.

Disney World's parks have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. New ticket sales, hotel reservations and annual passholder payments have also been paused for months as the company prepares to reopen.

Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopen on Saturday with EPCOT and Hollywood Studios following on July 15.

Previously, passholders and those with hotel and ticket reservations booked before the closure were the only ones able to make a reservation to visit the parks when they reopened. Tickets and hotel reservations were only open for dates in 2021.

But on Wednesday night, Disney announced that new ticket and hotel sales resume July 9. The company noted in a blog post that tickets and hotel bookings may be released at different times through the day and virtual waiting rooms will be implemented to manage the high volume of people trying to snag a ticket and hotel room at Disney.

"Please note that, during this phased reopening, some tickets, ticket options and Disney Resort hotels are unavailable, but there are still a variety of options to choose from," Communications Manager Avery Maehrer wrote in the post.

Every person with valid admission -- ticket or annual pass -- is required to make a reservation before heading to the parks. Disney last month revealed the new Disney Park Pass reservation system created to help manage park capacity and help guests better organize their trips.

