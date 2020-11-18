The Walt Disney Company updated everyone on some of the highly-anticipated attractions.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Most Magical Place on Earth is getting more magical! This week the Walt Disney Company gave updates on some of the biggest updates coming to the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando.

Josh D'Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experience and Products shared behind-the-scenes looks at the newest experiences coming to Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios with the Disney Parks Blog.

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure

D'Amaro shared pictures of the new shining marquee for Remy's Ratatouille Adventure. The ride is based on the Disney Pixar film "Ratatouille." It is described as a family-friendly attraction, where guests shrink down tot he scale of a rat for a culinary adventure with Chef Remy. D'Amaro announced this ride will open in 2021.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

D'Amaro also shared this video of the ride vehicles on a test track.

The cars are capable of rotating a full 360-degrees, and can even do a reverse launch!

The ride is expected to open sometime before Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary next year.

Harmonious

Disney also revealed construction pictures of the new "Harmonious" nighttime show at Epcot.

The show is billed as the largest nighttime spectacular Disney has ever created. It will involve fireworks, massive float set pieces with custom-built LED panels, choreographed moving fountains, colorful lights, lasers and much more. Disney did not say when this show will premiere.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has all nighttime spectacular's suspended.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Disney also released new images of the new Star Wars experience coming to Walt Disney World. They are of the rooms for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, where you go on a 2-day, 2-night experience that includes a trip to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Splash Mountain re-theme

Disney says the re-theme of Splash Mountain into The Princess and the Frog is still on track, and they are fast-tracking it. Details were not released on a timeline though.

