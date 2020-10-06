Disneyland may reopen on July 17

The Happiest Place on Earth has been closed since March, but it's finally (hopefully!) reopening in July, just in time for the theme park's 65th anniversary.

Disney announced Wednesday that it hopes to reopen Disneyland on July 17, 2020. The theme park closed its gates in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposed reopening date is also the 65th anniversary of Disneyland opening.

Pending state and local government approval, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel hope to reopen on July 23 while the Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park would reopen on July 17. The Downtown Disney District plans to begin reopening days earlier on July 9.

According to California's reopening plans, theme parks are not permitted to reopen under phase three, which the stage the state is currently moving onto.

When the theme park does reopen, the amount of people allowed inside the park will be significantly limited to comply with governmental requirement and promote social distancing.

Disneyland Resort will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests, including annual passholders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance.

Events at the park that draw large groups, such as parades and nighttime spectaculars, will return at a later date. Character meet and greets will be temporarily unavailable.

