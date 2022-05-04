Dixon May Fair returning after two-year pandemic hiatus

Taking long break after almost 147 years in California, the Dixon May Fair is making a come back from May 5 to May 8.

Example video title will go here for this video

DIXON, Calif. — For just $5 on 'Thrifty Thursday' you can check out the Dixon May Fair—open again for the first time since 2019.

The fair runs between May 5 and 8, and kids under 12 years old get in for free on Friday. 500 roses will also be given away at the main entrance on S. First Street for Mothers Day on Sunday.

From carnival rides and food vendors to live music and livestock, Dixon May Fair representatives said they are preparing for an influx of fairgoers. Buildings are being staged to accommodate all of the possible foot traffic into the fair's exhibits, and flowers have been planted while lawns are set to be mowed.

With the expected influx of fairgoers, Dixon May Fair will have an increased number of hand-washing stations. Masks are not required for entry.

An installation called Sudsy's Barn will also provide, "a fun interactive wash station near the livestock area for kids and adults alike.

To buy tickets online for the Dixon May Fair on 655 South First Street in Dixon, CA 95620, including discounted admission, visit DixonMayFair.com.

For the standing list of fair exhibits and online entrees, click here.

Traffic

The Dixon May Fair always draws a crowd. View the Waze map below for real-time traffic updates in the area.