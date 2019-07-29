Dollywood's Great Pumpkin LumiNights has been nominated as one of the best theme park Halloween events in the U.S. in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards.

As of July 30, Dollywood's event had quickly rose to the top of the rankings out of 20 others when word got out on Monday, but it will need support until the end of August if it wants to stay there.

People can vote for their favorite event here. Voting will continue until Aug. 26 at noon. The winners will be unveiled on Friday, Sept. 6.

"Competition is fierce, so Dollywood fans should vote early and often to show their support," Dollywod said in a news release.

This year's Harvest Festival at Dollywood will run from Sept. 27 to Nov. 2. Along with Great Pumpkin LumiNights, it also features a wide variety of artisans sharing their crafts from across the country as well as the largest Southern Gospel celebration in the U.S.

►RELATED: Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies voted best in the nation... again!