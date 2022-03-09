What parents need to know about Elden Ring

Made by FromSoftware, a Japanese video game development company, Elden Ring is an open-world game that has taken over the video game world by storm.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Love it or hate it, the gamer in your life has probably talked about Elden Ring — an open-world game that has taken over the video game world by storm. But what is this game? What is it about and why should you play or not play it?

Here are the quick facts

When did it come out: Elden Ring was first announced back at E3 in 2019. About two years later, it was released — on Feb. 25, 2022, to be specific. Almost immediately it was taking over streams on popular streaming platforms like Twitch.

Who made it: The game gained popularity upon its announcement because it's made by Hidetaka Miyazaki’s studio, FromSoftware. If you are new to the gaming world, Hidetaka Miyazaki is the mastermind behind the "Dark Souls" games. What also rocketed this game into popularity is that it was made in collaboration with "A Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin. It is said Martin had a hand in crafting the world of the game.

Years in the making, ELDEN RING was released last week, and has been taking the gaming world by storm....https://t.co/ANCmJ3V3sQ pic.twitter.com/VMyeXOlN31 — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) March 1, 2022

What's the gameplay like: After watching a couple of streams — we did the handwork for you — the game is a dark fantasy RPG. If you don't know what RPG means, it's a role-playing video game where you make calculated or strategic choices on how you want to build your character. Going through the open-world game, players are hit with side quest after side quest and "farming" opportunities to upgrade their character. Or if you just want to do the story and get lost in the world, go for it!

As for the combat, it is very similar to the "Dark Souls" games. Watch an IGN review of the game here.

This vast continent cannot be easily reduced to a simple explanation. One should experience all of its wonders to fully understand its scope.#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/zzxZ470Lvf — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) March 8, 2022

Who should play it: After scouring the internet and watching review after review, it's clear Elden Ring isn't for the average free-time gamer. It does have a sharp learning curve, especially if you are not familiar with "Dark Souls," "Bloodborne" and "Sekiro" action RPG gameplay. But don't lose heart, giving some time and grinding, it can be rewarding!

It's important to note here that Elden Ring is rated M for Mature.

Common Sense Media, a website that reviews and recommends entertainment and tech with families and kids in mind, rated the game recently saying it was good for kids 15 and up.

Friendly Elden Ring tip: If Margit gives you a tough time, go exploring, grow stronger, and you'll eventually be victorious. pic.twitter.com/MbGZKgjZZn — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 6, 2022

How much is it: The standard game is roughly around $60 across multiple platforms.