If you live in Northern California you have three chances to see Ellen DeGeneres live.

Ellen has announced that for the first time in 15 years she's hitting the road to do an eight show stand-up tour, according to her Facebook post.

Ellen is set to hit three cities: San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle.

The San Francisco dates will be August 15-17 at the Davies Symphony Hall.

