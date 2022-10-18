10th Annual Folsom Blues Breakout | Need to know

Half Marathon, Relay and 5K runners ‘break out’ at the start on the ‘Johnny Cash Bridge’.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The annual Folsom Blues Breakout half marathon and 5k is back and celebrating their 10th year.

The Folsom Blues Breakout is running races held in Folsom inspired by the legendary Johnny Cash song “Folsom Prison Blues.” Half Marathon and Relay runners rock out to Johnny’s rock-a-billy tunes while they follow a scenic, net-downhill, along Lake Natoma.

The races will take place Sunday, Oct. 23. The 5K course will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the half marathon/relay starts at 7:45 a.m. Both races will start on "Johnny Cash Bridge" (Folsom Lake Crossing).

The finish line is in the Historic District near Reading Street and Sutter Street.

“All who 'cross that line' will be rewarded with finisher medallions, lots of refreshments, a Johnny Cash tribute band, and free beer at the Finish Line Festival,” according to the event’s website.

There will also be Johnny Cash racing fun for the kids! The Kids 1K race will start at the intersection of Sutter Street and Reading Street and finish in Folsom Station Plaza.

Awards will be given to the top three overall male and female finishers along with the top three in each age group, according to an event post on Half Marathons website.

There will be road closures due to the event. Folsom Lake Crossing from East Natoma Street to Folsom-Auburn Road, Riley Street from Folsom-Auburn Road to Natoma Street, and Scott Street from Bridge Street to Riley Street will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to City of Folsom. Detours will be clearly marked.

