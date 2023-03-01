2 brightest planets putting on a spectacular show

Jupiter and Venus will be close through early March and then appear farther apart with each passing day.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Clear skies are offering a prime opportunity to view the two brightest planets in conjunction.

Jupiter and Venus will appear very close through early March and then drift farther apart with each passing day.

Gary Boyle, the Backyard Astronomer, says the planets in our solar system are like ping pong balls on a table moving around each other. Venus rounds the sun every 224 days. Jupiter goes around the sun every 12 years. Every now and then, they'll appear closer to one another.

Boyle says although visually they look close, in reality, they are about 600 million kilometers apart.

The best viewing is just after sundown in the Western sky. Sunset is around 6:00 p.m. No telescope or special lens is required for viewing, just clear, dark skies.

March 1 is when they appear closest side by side, and then they will slowly shift position through the end of the month.

With the next storm system holding off until the weekend, there will still be several days to view the bright lights.

However, be sure to bundle up as temperatures start falling quickly after sunset.

Boyle says this is a perfect opportunity to take in the night sky, and all it's wonders. He says Mother Nature's greatest show has been free for thousands of years and can be a great stress reliever, adding it's a time to step away from the 3 T's: the television, telephone and tablet.

The next time they'll be this close will be August of 2025.

WATCH ALSO: