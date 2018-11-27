The yuletide season is sweeping through the region. Cities from Sacramento to Modesto and many more are celebrating the holiday season with Christmas parades and holiday cheer.
To capture the spirit of the holidays, the following cities will be holding a Christmas parade for their communities:
Sacramento County Holiday Parades
Sacramento Santa Parade
December 8 at 10:00 a.m.
14th and N Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
Galt Lighting of the Night
December 1 at 6:30 p.m.
410 Civic Drive, Galt, CA 95632
Fair Oaks Christmas in the Village
December 1 at 4:00 p.m.
10219 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA 95628
Rancho Cordova Holiday Light Parade
December 8 at 5:30 p.m.
International Drive and Kilgore Road, Rancho Cordova, 95670
Yolo County Holiday Parades
Davis 37th Annual Candlelight Parade
November 29 at 6:00 p.m.
620 G Street, Davis, CA 95616
Winters Tractor Parade
December 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Main Street, Winters, CA 95694
Woodland Holiday Parade
December 8 at 10:00 a.m.
Main Street, Woodland, CA 95695
Solano County Holiday Parades
Suisun City Christmas on the Waterfront Lighted Boat Parade
December 1 at 5:15 p.m.
Main Street and Solano Street, Suisun City, CA 94585
Vallejo Mad Hatter Holiday Festival, Parade, & Tree Lighting
December 1 at 4:30 p.m.
Georgia Street and Sonoma Boulevard, Vallejo, CA
Placer County Holiday Parades
Lincoln Holiday Parade
December 1 at 4:30 p.m.
640 5th Street, Lincoln, CA 95648
Auburn Festival of Lights Parade
December 1 at 5:30 p.m.
Lincoln Way and Cherry Avenue, Auburn, CA 95603
Colfax Winterfest 2018
December 8, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
99 Railroad Street, Colfax, CA, 95713
San Joaquin County Holiday Parades
Stockton 37th Annual Lynn Hahn Memorial Delta Reflections Boat Parade
December 1 at 6:00 p.m.
3235 River Drive, Stockton, CA 95204
Stockton 2nd Annual Lighted Boat Show
November 30 at 5:00 p.m.
6649 Embarcadero Drive, Stockton, CA 95219
Manteca 46th Annual Holiday Parade
December 1 at 5:00 p.m.
Yosemite Avenue, Manteca, CA
Downtown Tracy Holiday Parade
December 1 at 6:00 p.m.
10th Street and Central Avenue, Tracy, CA 95376
City of Lathrop's Annual Christmas Parade
December 8 at 11:00 a.m.
15557 Fifth Street, Lathrop, CA 95330
Lodi Parade of Lights
December 6 at 6:00 p.m.
South School Street and West Pint Street, Lodi, CA 95240
Stanislaus County Holiday Parades
Turlock 40th Annual Turlock Downtown Christmas Parade
December 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Main Street and Canal Drive, Turlock, CA 95380
Modesto's Annual Celebration of Lights Parade
December 1 at 5:30 p.m.
I street and 14th Street, Modesto, CA 95354
Ceres Christmas Festival and Parade
December 1 at 5:30 p.m.
Smyrna Community Park, Moffett Road, Ceres, CA 95307
