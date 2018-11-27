The yuletide season is sweeping through the region. Cities from Sacramento to Modesto and many more are celebrating the holiday season with Christmas parades and holiday cheer.

To capture the spirit of the holidays, the following cities will be holding a Christmas parade for their communities:

Sacramento County Holiday Parades

Sacramento Santa Parade

December 8 at 10:00 a.m.

14th and N Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

More information, click HERE

Galt Lighting of the Night

December 1 at 6:30 p.m.

410 Civic Drive, Galt, CA 95632

More information, click HERE

Fair Oaks Christmas in the Village

December 1 at 4:00 p.m.

10219 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA 95628

More information, click HERE

Rancho Cordova Holiday Light Parade

December 8 at 5:30 p.m.

International Drive and Kilgore Road, Rancho Cordova, 95670

More information, click HERE

Yolo County Holiday Parades

Davis 37th Annual Candlelight Parade

November 29 at 6:00 p.m.

620 G Street, Davis, CA 95616

More information, click HERE

Winters Tractor Parade

December 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Main Street, Winters, CA 95694

More information, click HERE

Woodland Holiday Parade

December 8 at 10:00 a.m.

Main Street, Woodland, CA 95695

More information, click HERE

Solano County Holiday Parades

Suisun City Christmas on the Waterfront Lighted Boat Parade

December 1 at 5:15 p.m.

Main Street and Solano Street, Suisun City, CA 94585

More information, click HERE

Vallejo Mad Hatter Holiday Festival, Parade, & Tree Lighting

December 1 at 4:30 p.m.

Georgia Street and Sonoma Boulevard, Vallejo, CA

More information, click HERE

Placer County Holiday Parades

Lincoln Holiday Parade

December 1 at 4:30 p.m.

640 5th Street, Lincoln, CA 95648

More information, click HERE

Auburn Festival of Lights Parade

December 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Lincoln Way and Cherry Avenue, Auburn, CA 95603

More information, click HERE

Colfax Winterfest 2018

December 8, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

99 Railroad Street, Colfax, CA, 95713

More information, click HERE

San Joaquin County Holiday Parades

Stockton 37th Annual Lynn Hahn Memorial Delta Reflections Boat Parade

December 1 at 6:00 p.m.

3235 River Drive, Stockton, CA 95204

More information, click HERE

Stockton 2nd Annual Lighted Boat Show

November 30 at 5:00 p.m.

6649 Embarcadero Drive, Stockton, CA 95219

More information, click HERE

Manteca 46th Annual Holiday Parade

December 1 at 5:00 p.m.

Yosemite Avenue, Manteca, CA

More information, click HERE

Downtown Tracy Holiday Parade

December 1 at 6:00 p.m.

10th Street and Central Avenue, Tracy, CA 95376

More information, click HERE

City of Lathrop's Annual Christmas Parade

December 8 at 11:00 a.m.

15557 Fifth Street, Lathrop, CA 95330

More information, click HERE

Lodi Parade of Lights

December 6 at 6:00 p.m.

South School Street and West Pint Street, Lodi, CA 95240

More information, click HERE

Stanislaus County Holiday Parades

Turlock 40th Annual Turlock Downtown Christmas Parade

December 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Main Street and Canal Drive, Turlock, CA 95380

More information, click HERE

Modesto's Annual Celebration of Lights Parade

December 1 at 5:30 p.m.

I street and 14th Street, Modesto, CA 95354

More information, click HERE

Ceres Christmas Festival and Parade

December 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Smyrna Community Park, Moffett Road, Ceres, CA 95307

More information, click HERE

