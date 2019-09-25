SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The free two-day Farm-to-Fork Festival event is set to kick off this upcoming weekend.
"Its the party," said Mike Testa, who is the CEO of Visit Sacramento. "It's where the community comes together with a no admission [fee] to celebrate everything that this region is."
The event stretches for a mile along the Capitol Mall. If you are not interested in the food, there is a lineup of big-name musical acts.
Sac Republic FC and the Sacramento Kings are expected to be there as well.
Testa said there is not a single demographic that won't find something to do at the Farm-to-Fork Festival.
"It's everything that you can think of when you think about the Sacramento region," said Testa.
A heads up for those with pets, only service animals will be allowed in the festival.
Here's more about what you need to know at the 2019 Farm-to-Fork Festival:
Food booths
Friday
- KC Kombucha
- The Bee Box
- VGN Shakes
- Upper Crust Baking
- Deluxe Foods
Saturday
- Conscious Creamery
- River City Jerk Works
- WolfPops LLC
- Summerhill Goat Dairy
- Lockeford Meat & Sausage
Food trucks
Friday
- Nash & Proper
- Salo's Kitchen and Grill
- California Street Tacos
- Bangin Bowls
- Buckhorn BBQ Truck
Saturday
- Street Cravings
- New Bite
- Drewski's Hot Rod Kitchen
- Lumpa Truck
- Mad Hatter Donuts
Musical artists
- me&you
- Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
- Barns Courtney
- ZZ Ward
- Samantha Fish
- Nate Smith
When is it
4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
Where is it
Farm-to-Fark Festival is located on the Capitol Mall, between 3rd Street & 5th Street, in Sacramento.
