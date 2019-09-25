SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The free two-day Farm-to-Fork Festival event is set to kick off this upcoming weekend.

"Its the party," said Mike Testa, who is the CEO of Visit Sacramento. "It's where the community comes together with a no admission [fee] to celebrate everything that this region is."

The event stretches for a mile along the Capitol Mall. If you are not interested in the food, there is a lineup of big-name musical acts.

Sac Republic FC and the Sacramento Kings are expected to be there as well.

Testa said there is not a single demographic that won't find something to do at the Farm-to-Fork Festival.

"It's everything that you can think of when you think about the Sacramento region," said Testa.

A heads up for those with pets, only service animals will be allowed in the festival.

Here's more about what you need to know at the 2019 Farm-to-Fork Festival:

Food booths

Friday

KC Kombucha

The Bee Box

VGN Shakes

Upper Crust Baking

Deluxe Foods

Saturday

Conscious Creamery

River City Jerk Works

WolfPops LLC

Summerhill Goat Dairy

Lockeford Meat & Sausage

Food trucks

Friday

Nash & Proper

Salo's Kitchen and Grill

California Street Tacos

Bangin Bowls

Buckhorn BBQ Truck

Saturday

Street Cravings

New Bite

Drewski's Hot Rod Kitchen

Lumpa Truck

Mad Hatter Donuts

Musical artists

me&you

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Barns Courtney

ZZ Ward

Samantha Fish

Nate Smith

When is it

4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

Where is it

Farm-to-Fark Festival is located on the Capitol Mall, between 3rd Street & 5th Street, in Sacramento.

