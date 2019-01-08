SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Law enforcement agencies and neighborhood associations throughout the country are connecting to their community by hosting the National Night Out block parties event on August 6.

Here are the events that are scheduled to take place in Sacramento County.

Franklin Boulevard Business District's National Night Out

Franklin Boulevard Business District is going to have free hot dogs, chips, a bounce house, pinatas, face painting and a photobooth for its National Night Out event.

The event is scheduled to to be at Franklin Boulevard Business District 5383 on Franklin Boulevard, Sacramento, Calif. 95820 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Galt Police Department's National Night Out

Galt Police Department is hosting its National Night Out event in three locations:

Meadowview Park (1128 Meadowview Drive)

Galt Library (1000 Caroline Avenue)

Galt Community Park (1000 Walnut Avenue)

Galt Police Department's event is set to have jump houses, music and hot dogs.

For more information, click here.

National Night Out in South Land Park

South Land Park Neighborhood Association is hosting its National Night Out event at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 on 6251 13th Street, Sacramento, Calif. 95831 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event page says there will be free Gunther's ice cream.

For more information click here.

Arden Manor Recreation and Park District's National Night Out

Arden Manor Recreation and Park District is giving out free hot dogs for the first 100 people who arrive.

The event is located at the Arden Manor Recreation and Park District on 1415 Rushden Drive, Sacramento, Calif. 95864.

The event is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Midtown Neighborhood Association's National Night Out

Midtown Neighborhood Association is giving out free food and drinks for its National Night Out event.

Members of the Midtown Neighborhood can also enter a free raffle.

The event is scheduled to take place at CLARA E. Claire Raley Studios for the Performing Arts on 2420 N Street, Sacramento, Calif. 95816.

For more information, click here.

