California International Marathon returns to Sacramento for first time since pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the California International Marathon (CIM) is set to return to Sacramento on Sunday.

Runners will have to show proof they are fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the race.

The California International Marathon Expo and Packet Pick-up

Runners must pick up their race materials in person at Safe Credit Union Convention Center on Friday or Saturday. They are not offering to hand out race materials on the day of the marathon.

If a runner cannot make it to the convention center, they could have someone else pick it up for them if they have the proper information.

Road closures

Here are when some of the roads will be closed due to the CIM.

Oak Avenue — 5:20 to 7:50

American River Canyon — 5:20 to 8:05

Santa Juanita and Oak — 4:20 to 8:05

April and Oak — 6:50 to 8:05

Beech and Oak — 6:50 to 8:30

Wachtel and Oak — 5:20 to 8:05

Oak and Fob — 6:50 to 9

Woodlake Hills and FOB — 6:50 to 8:30

Greenback Lane — 6:50 to 9:30

Niessen and FOB — 7:05 to 9:30

Madison Avenue — 7:05 to 9:40

Dorian and FOB — 7:05 to 9:50

Main and FOB — 7:05 to 10

Sunrise Boulevard — 7:05 to 10:05

New York and FOB — 7:05 to 10:15

Hollister and FOB — 7:05 to 10:30

California and FOB — 7:05 to 10:45

Manzanita Avenue — 7:05 to 11

Grant and FOB — 7:30 to 11

Kenneth and FOB — 7:30 to 11:15

Garfield and FOB — 7:30 to 11:30

Paloma and FOB — 7:30 to 11:45

Saverin and FOB — 7:30 to 12

Coronado and FOB — 7:30 to 12:15

Watt Avenue — 7:30 to 1

Hawthron and FOB — 7:30 to 1

Munroe and FOB — 7:30 to 1

University and FOB — 7:30 to 1

Howe Avenue — 8 to 1

Carlson and J Street — 8 to to 1

Bear Flag and J Street — 8 to 1:30

33rd and J Street — 8 to 1:45

Alhambra Boulevard — 8 to 1:45

L Street — 8 to 2

22nd and L Street — 8 to 2:05

15th and L Street — 7 to 2:10

8th and L Street — 7 to 2:15



Traffic

