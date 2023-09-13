The life-size Minecraft creatures, day-night cycle, audio effects and scenic backdrops take place within the exhibit.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture's (MAC) new 3D Minecraft exhibit is set to debut this Saturday.

The new exhibit was created for Minecraft lovers of all ages. The best-selling video game since 2009 sparked the social phenomenon.

The life-size Minecraft creatures, day-night cycle, audio effects and scenic backdrops take place within a 6,000 ft. space. Minecraft: The Exhibition is making the MAC its last stop on its national tour.

The exhibit showcases a partnership between the Museum of Pop Culture and Mojang Studios.

"We're so excited about this collaboration with the MAC because it gives everyone a chance to see the world of Minecraft through a new lens. We can't wait to see what the Inland Northwest community thinks about Minecraft: The Exhibition," said Lydia Winters, Chief Brand Officer at Mojang Studios.

Attendees can also experience an interactive, real-life crafting table and battle against the Minecraft Zombie.

The public can access the exhibit when it begins Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture. The exhibit is open until Dec. 31, 2023.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance here.

