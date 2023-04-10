'One for the history books': Aftershock Festival expected to set records with more than 160K fans attending

This year, organizers are expecting more than 160,000 music fans to attend, bringing in millions of dollars to the region.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Aftershock Festival is back in Sacramento for another dose of rock and metal music. This year, organizers are expecting more than 160,000 music fans to attend, bringing in millions of dollars to the region.

"This event just continues to grow and grow. We started out as a one-day festival with probably 12,000 people," said Chamie McCurry, chief marketing officer of Danny Wimmer Presents. "And here we are expecting 160,000 people this weekend. It is the West Coast's biggest rock festival."

Danny Wimmer Presents and Visit Sacramento are partnering together and catering to the thousands expected to stay in the city. They're estimating a whopping 65% or more of people are coming from outside Sacramento — including 35 countries and every state in the United States.

"They're here for hard rock, but while they're here, they get to know the city. Stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants, explore our local businesses, use those ride-share services," said Kari Miskit, spokesperson for Visit Sacramento. "[It's] a really big impact for the market."

Officials expect nearly $30 million to come from tourists going to Aftershock.

The 11th annual festival is making history in more ways than one. Officials say the Friday show is already sold out and they're close to selling out their weekend passes, too. For ticket information, click HERE.

"It's gonna be one for the history books. It's gonna be our biggest Aftershock yet," said McCurry. "It's our third year coming out of COVID so every year we work to fine-tune the experience and make sure that the fans have an amazing time."

And the music doesn't stop for Sacramento as next weekend the GoldenSky Country Music Festival will be in full force.

"They're coming for the music but while they're here they're getting to know Sacramento, and then that's a bigger draw for them to come back. Maybe for a Kings game. Maybe for a long weekend. Maybe for a conference scheduled. They're familiar with the city and excited to be here," said Miskit.

For those headed out to the festival, hosted Oct. 5-8, be aware there isn't any official parking for the event. Organizers encourage attendees to download the Aftershock app and make a game plan before heading out.